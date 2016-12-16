Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Library Books Winter Break Activities

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | December 16, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Public Library is offering the following programs this winter break that the entire family can enjoy. All programs are free and will be held in the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Family crafts: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. There will be several fun crafts for children and their caregivers.

Cookie-decorating: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies.

Children’s Coloring Club: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Building on the success of the Adult Coloring Club, children will have an opportunity for creative artistic expression. Children’s Coloring Club is a new monthly program offered the first Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m.  

Family movie: 1:30 p.m. each Thursday of winter break, Dec. 22 and 29, and Jan. 5. Popcorn will be served. To see what movie is playing, check the calendar of events at www.cityoflompoc.com/library. All movies are rated PG.

Library programs are free and open to the public. However, children’s programs are intended for children and accompanying adults. An adult is required to accompany all children 8 years old and younger. For more information, contact the Lompoc Library, 875-8775.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 
