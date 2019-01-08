Lompoc Library Books Youth Poetry Workshop Series

The Lompoc Public Library in conjunction with California Poets in the Schools (Cal Poets) of Northern Santa Barbara County will offer a drop-in poetry-writing workshop series called Be Epic for youth in grades four through seven.

Workshops run Jan. 12 through March 23. The series will be held 2-3 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in the Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. The workshop, instructed by poet-teacher Michelle Pittenger, will introduce the work of Cal Poets to participants.

Reservations are not required.

Participants will play with a variety of poetic forms and subject matter, and will take away a printed book of their own work at the end of the workshop in March. Attendance at all sessions is not required but is strongly encouraged.

Participants can start attending the workshop at any time during the duration of the series. Participants who would like a printed book of their own work are urged to attend the last session on March 23 or leave contact information.

Those with questions can call Lompoc Library, 805-875-8781. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

California Poets in the Schools has been bringing the pleasure of composing poetry, playing with language, and envisioning new worlds to students in public schools, libraries, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other settings since 1964. For more, visit californiapoets.org.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.