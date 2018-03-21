Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Want Kids to Develop Taste for Reading

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Public Library System invites children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover to Cover Club reading program, running now until April 14.

Children ages 4-12 are eligible to participate and can sign up at Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, or public stops of the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

To register and participate, each child must fill out a file card at the library.

They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books they have read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location.

A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.

In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hope that by encouraging children to read through positive incentives, they will develop a lifelong love for reading.

The closest In-N-Out Burger location to Lompoc is in Santa Maria.

Too have questions answered about the Cover to Cover Club program, call 875-8781. For more information about Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 