Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Want Kids to Develop Taste for Reading

The Lompoc Public Library System invites children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover to Cover Club reading program, running now until April 14.

Children ages 4-12 are eligible to participate and can sign up at Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, or public stops of the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

To register and participate, each child must fill out a file card at the library.

They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books they have read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location.

A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.

In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hope that by encouraging children to read through positive incentives, they will develop a lifelong love for reading.

The closest In-N-Out Burger location to Lompoc is in Santa Maria.

Too have questions answered about the Cover to Cover Club program, call 875-8781. For more information about Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.