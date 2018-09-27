Lompoc Library Introduces Yoga Storytime And Dance Storytime

The Lompoc Public Public Library invites the community to get moving this fall with new Yoga Storytime and Dance Storytime.

Yoga Storytime and Dance Storytime are especially for children in kindergarten through third grade and their parents or caregivers, taking place the second Thursday evening of the month throughout the fall.

The first Yoga Storytime will meet 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, followed by another Yoga Storytime, 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

During Yoga Storytime, storytellers will lead the group in stories, songs and stretches that intentionally support young children’s physical literacy, early literacy, and social-emotional development.

Dance Storytime will meet 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. During Dance Storytime, storytellers will lead the group in dances, songs, and movements to music with story breaks.

The storytimes are designed to be developmentally appropriate for children in kindergarten through third grade, and focus on developing a child’s fine and gross-motor skills; early literacy skills, self-regulation, and self awareness.

Siblings are welcome, and participants are invited to come early and stay late to play, select books and movies to take home, and socialize with other children and caregivers.

The Lompoc Library Children’s Department also hosts a Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Tuesday designed for toddlers and preschoolers, with a craft starting at 11 a.m.

Baby Storytime, for babies up to 12 months old, takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Bilingual Storytime is held at 11 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month, with a craft starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Village Library, at 3755 Constellation Road, holds a Family Storytime at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and the first and third Tuesday of the month, with stories and songs led by a volunteer.

Community members with questions may contact library staff at 805-875-8781.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.