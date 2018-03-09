Lompoc Library Kids’ Area Getting New Carpeting

The Lompoc Public Library children’s area is getting more comfy and cozy, thanks to brand new carpeting.

The children’s area of the library, 501 E. North Ave., will be closed starting Friday, March 16, for the carpet installation, and is expected to reopen Monday, March 26.

During the carpeting installation, children’s programs will take place in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library. Book donations will not be accepted during the installation period.

Capital project funding was allotted in 2015 for the carpet.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.