Lompoc Library Opens 2017 Chapter of Teen Tech Week

Local teenagers are invited to celebrate Teen Tech Week at Lompoc Public Library with technology-oriented activities as the library joins thousands of other libraries and schools across the U.S. in celebrating Teen Tech Week, March 6 through 11.

This year’s theme, Be the Source of Change, raises awareness about how the Lompoc Public Library creates a space to extend teens’ learning beyond the classroom where they can explore, create and share content.

Teen Tech Week is a national initiative of the Young Adult Library Services Association aimed at teens, their parents, educators, and other concerned adults. The purpose is to ensure teens are competent and ethical users of technology, especially the types offered through libraries.

The event, held annually the second week of March, encourages teens to take advantage of the technology at libraries for education and recreation.

The Lompoc Library will celebrate Teen Tech Week by offering a series of programs aimed for teens in grades 7-12. All programs are free and held in the library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. Call 875-8781 with any questions.

Programs include:

» Floating Ink Art Workshop — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6. Learn the suminagashi art technique, a form of creating marble-like art on paper using ink and water. All materials will be provided.

» Video Game Day — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Teens are invited to play video games on the library’s Wii U gaming console.

» Art Bot Workshop — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Make an art robot using an electric toothbrush, pool noodles, markers and duct tape. The rest is up to the robot. All materials will be provided.

» Teen movie — 2-4:15 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Popcorn will be served. The movie is rated PG-13. To see what movie will be playing, check calendar of events at www.cityoflompoc.com/library.

For more information, visit www.ala.org/teentechweek.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.