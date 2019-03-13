Pixel Tracker

Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Burger Want Kids to Develop Taste for Reading

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 13, 2019 | 2:12 p.m.

The Lompoc Public Library System invites children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program. The program runs until April 13.

All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

To register and participate, each child must complete a file card at the library. They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books they have read.

For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location. A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.

In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hope that by encouraging children to read through positive incentives, they will develop a lifelong love for reading. There are In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the Central Coast.

Direct questions to 805-875-8781.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

