Lompoc Library Summer Reading Program Was Hot

More than twice as many people participated in programs and events held as part of this year’s Summer Reading Program as last year, the Lompoc Public Library System reports.

Total attendance was 3,563 for programs and events held for Reading by Design, the Summer Reading Program that ran June 9 through Aug. 4. That number marks a 116 percent increase over last year’s total of 1,650.

There were 62 programs and events held for Reading by Design,including classes, parties, shows and craft days at the Lompoc and Village libraries, as well as the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

In addition, a total of 12,500 books were read as part of the Summer Reading Program that was available to kids through adults of all ages. Total number of books read this summer is 47 percent more than last year’s total of 8,495.

Total reading signups for Reading by Design was 1,935 this summer, up 6 percent from last year’s 1,822 signups.

Lompoc Library System Director Sarah Bleyl said the program continues to become more successful each year thanks to the community’s support.

“Our Summer Reading Program is a fun way to come together as a community in support of literacy,” Bleyl said. “The Summer Reading Program is about books, and so much more. It’s about exploring different ways to enjoy learning this summer, no matter your age.

“We’d like to give a big thank you to our local businesses that supported the Summer Reading Program by donating prizes, and to the Friends of the Lompoc Library for its continuing support,” she said.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.