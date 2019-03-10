Pixel Tracker

Lompoc Library Hosts Free Children’s Video-Storytelling Workshop

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 10, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Inside Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile, which will serve as a recording studio for digital storytelling project. Click to view larger
Inside Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile, which will serve as a recording studio for digital storytelling project. (City of Lompoc)

The Lompoc Public Library and the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile have been chosen as one of six public library locations in the state to host California Listens 2019, a digital storytelling workshop.

California Listens: Stories about Being Californian is a project of the California State Library implemented by the Berkeley-based StoryCenter.

The project's goal is to collect 10 short digital stories from the more than 50 public libraries around California. The stories will exist as a collection for the State Library at archive.org, and for participating libraries.

The digital stories are created in series of two-day workshops for 10 participants hosted at each library.

StoryCenter staff will be coming to the Lompoc Public Library to lead a two-day workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. The workshop is free to the public and limited to 10 participants. Deadline to apply is Monday, March 25.

Members of the public may apply at https://www.storycenter.org/lompoc. Applicants whose stories have been chosen for the program will be notified by April 1.

Program participants ages 10-14 years will learn to write, record and edit their own video story. Children can create a personal story using family images, videos or archival material as part of the storytelling process.

The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile will be used as a recording studio, and the Grossman Gallery will be used for writing and video editing workshops.

The finished video stories will then be shared in a public screening at the Lompoc Public Library and become part of the state’s archive of stories hosted by the California State Library.

Although this program is usually for adults, Rachell Frazian, Youth Services librarian and Bookmobile manager for the Lompoc Public Library, applied for the program to be brought to Lompoc specifically to give children a unique educational opportunity and to highlight the diversity of stories within Lompoc’s communities.

“I am very happy that StoryCenter chose to come to Lompoc and work with the children here to help them tell their stories. Lompoc has so many different communities and the children are a wonderful representation of this diversity,” Frazian said.

More information on the workshop, including videos other children have created with StoryCenter, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityoflompoc.com/CAListens.

For more information on StoryCenter, visit https://www.storycenter.org/. For more on California Listens, visit https://californialistens.org/.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

