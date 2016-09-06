Lompoc Library Volunteers to Offer Free Homework Help

Education

Homework help is coming to the Lompoc Public Library.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students are invited to take part in the library’s Homework Club starting Sept. 13.

Homework Club will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (with the exception of Lompoc Unified School District vacation days) from 3-5 p.m. in the Children’s Department.

During Homework Club, volunteer tutors will be available to assist students with their homework. The club also welcomes students who just want a place to do their homework.

Children eight years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.