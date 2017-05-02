Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Lists Golf Tourney Winners

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | May 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Lompoc has announced the winners of the 14th Annual Lompoc Valley P.A.L. and Recreation Division Golf Tournament. Funds raised will go toward youth programming and scholarships.

Lompoc thanks the community for supporting the tournament, held April 30 at Mission Club Golf Course. Thanks also to tournament sponsor the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and media sponsor the Lompoc Record.

Winners are:
1st place Gross / -16
Eddie Cavazos
Mike Cavazos
Victor Franco
Tim Johnson
2nd Place Gross / -15
Bill Peters
Justin Peters
Mike Lopez
Jimmy Clesson
1st place Net / -25
Drew Langston
Mark Magers
Matthew Magers
Mike Carroll
2nd Place Net / -24
Donny Cross
Manny Vargas
Aaron Mendoza
Chris Babauta
Closest to the pin
Hole #2 – Ian Brock
Hole #7 – Aaron Mendoza
Hole #13 – Manny Vargas – Hole-In-One
Hole #17 – Eddie Pena
Longest Drive: Hole #10
Mike Cavazos
Putting Contest
Nathan Hughes

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 