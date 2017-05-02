Lompoc Lists Golf Tourney Winners

The city of Lompoc has announced the winners of the 14th Annual Lompoc Valley P.A.L. and Recreation Division Golf Tournament. Funds raised will go toward youth programming and scholarships.
Lompoc thanks the community for supporting the tournament, held April 30 at Mission Club Golf Course. Thanks also to tournament sponsor the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and media sponsor the Lompoc Record.
Winners are:
1st place Gross / -16
Eddie Cavazos
Mike Cavazos
Victor Franco
Tim Johnson
2nd Place Gross / -15
Bill Peters
Justin Peters
Mike Lopez
Jimmy Clesson
1st place Net / -25
Drew Langston
Mark Magers
Matthew Magers
Mike Carroll
2nd Place Net / -24
Donny Cross
Manny Vargas
Aaron Mendoza
Chris Babauta
Closest to the pin
Hole #2 – Ian Brock
Hole #7 – Aaron Mendoza
Hole #13 – Manny Vargas – Hole-In-One
Hole #17 – Eddie Pena
Longest Drive: Hole #10
Mike Cavazos
Putting Contest
Nathan Hughes
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.