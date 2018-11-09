Friday, November 9 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

By Matt Fountain for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | November 9, 2018 | 1:07 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials say a Lyft driver from Lompoc sexually assaulted an unconscious female rider after walking her into her home early Sunday.

Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of oral copulation with an intoxicated victim, sexual penetration with a foreign object with an intoxicated victim, and burglary, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Thursday evening.

Fenwick was listed on the County Jail website as being additionally being booked on suspicion of using a device to see through clothing. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to the release, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s Sexual Assault Unit responded Sunday to a report of a sexual assault which had occurred at a home in Nipomo.

The alleged victim reportedly told authorities that a Lyft driver drove her to her residence in Nipomo after requesting the ride share service when she became too intoxicated to drive home.

The driver helped the woman inside the home because of her level of intoxication, where the Sheriff’s Office says she became unconscious and was sexually assaulted by the driver.

After the driver was identified as Fenwick, he was arrested Thursday.

Jason Lamont Fenwick Click to view larger
Jason Lamont Fenwick

Fenwick was a Lyft driver for more than a year, working in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to identify any other possible victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 805.781.4500.

The arrest of the Lyft driver comes after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Santa Maria resident Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, a driver for Uber, with four alleged sexual assaults in San Luis Obispo County. That case is still ongoing.

