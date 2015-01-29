Lompoc Man Accused of Embezzling More Than $150,000

A Lompoc man has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $150,000 from a local business, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Juan Flores, 41, turned himself in the Police Department Thursday, police said.

Flores was booked on suspicion of felony embezzlement and released on $50,000 bail, police said.

He is accused for embezzling while an employee of McIntosh Distributing, where he had worked for several years, police said.

The arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began in early 2014.

