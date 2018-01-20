Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Is Extradited to Face Charges of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 20, 2018 | 5:51 p.m.
A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Solvang in a case that crossed into three states before his arrest in Nevada last summer has been returned to Santa Barbara County.

Joseph Hetzel, 53, of Lompoc returned to the Central Coast courtesy Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, and is in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover confirmed.

His return marked the completion of the extradition process that involved several court hearings in Henderson County Justice Court since he was taken into custody and held on $1 million bail.

Hetzel is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend, Lompoc resident Virginia Paris, 55, in Solvang on Sept. 1, and taking her to Arizona and later Nevada, where they were spotted at different locations.

Paris was released at Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada, late Sept. 4, but Hetzel was not taken into custody until Sept. 5.

Authorities were alerted to the incident, when Paris texted a male coworker she had dated, saying only  “help,” according to the law enforcement declaration by Detective Travis Henderson to support the arrest warrant. 

Later text messages said “I am OK,” “I am fine,” “No one can help me.” and “101s,” which deputies believed meant they were southbound on Highway 101.

A deputy called the woman’s phone, only to hear her say, “I am in trouble. Help. … Give me the phone,” the declaration said, adding it seemed as if someone had grabbed the phone from the woman.

Days before the kidnapping, Paris had sought a temporary restraining order against Hetzel, but it had not been served.

In an early court appearance shortly after his arrest, Hetzel refused to sign a waiver of extradition, according to the county’s online records.

Several court appearances occurred while authorities awaited preparation of the governor’s warrant, a required step for the transfer to occur.

At a Dec. 19 hearing in Nevada, officials served the governor’s warrant, and Judge David S. Gibson Sr. declared the Nevada case closed, setting the stage for Hetzel’s transfer, which ultimately was approved Jan. 10.

He has been charged with felony kidnapping during the commission of carjacking and felony stalking, along with an allegation this is his second strike under the Three Strikes law.

It's not known when Hetzel will make his first court appearance in Santa Barbara County for this case.

When they began investigating the alleged kidnapping, deputies were familiar with Hetzel and his alleged “erratic and threatening behavior” involving another ex-girlfriend.

Hetzel, who filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in August, has had a number of other encounters with law enforcement officers, including for possession and use of narcotics along with stalking and vandalism.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

