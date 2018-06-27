Lompoc Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend During a Carjacking Changes Attorneys

The Lompoc man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and taking her to other states last year has a new attorney.

Joseph Hetzel, 53, appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly on Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria for a brief hearing.

Hetzel is charged with kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking and stalking, along with an allegation this would be his second strike under the California Three Strikes Sentencing Law.

He is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend, Virginia Paris, in Solvang on Sept. 1, 2017, and taking her to Arizona and thenNevada, where they were spotted at different locations.

Paris was released at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada, late on Sept. 4, but Hetzel was not arrested until the following day.

Several months later, he was extradited to Santa Barbara County from Nevada.

Adrian Galvan from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office took over the case from colleague Adrienne Harbottle.

During the hearing Wednesday, the defense attorney and Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson agreed to set the case's next court appearance for Aug. 1 when they expect to schedule a date for the preliminary hearing.

Nudson said Galvan, the new defense attorney, would need time to review the “voluminous discovery” in the case.

