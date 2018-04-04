Lompoc Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Downtown San Luis Obispo

A Lompoc man was arrested Monday after police said he kidnapped a woman near Bubblegum Alley, assaulted her and told her he was going to have sex with her before she jumped from his moving vehicle and screamed for help.

According to police, the victim, an unidentified woman, was with friends in downtown San Luis Obispo, on the 700 block of Higuera Street near Bubblegum Alley. The group had gone to a few bars downtown, police said.

About 1:30 a.m., the woman was approached by a man, whom police believe is 33-year-old Daniel Guerrero of Lompoc, who told the woman that two of her friends had asked him to take her to another friend’s house, police said.

The pair got into a car and started driving. After a while, the victim realized that the man was not driving toward her friend’s house, and she asked him to return her to downtown SLO, officials said. The man refused and told the woman that she was going to have sex with him, police said.

The woman told him that she would not have sex with him and asked him to let her out of the car, police said. The man then punched her in the face and chest.

After several tries, the woman was able to unlock the car and jump from the vehicle, police said.

About 2:30 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call from the Sheriff’s Office regarding the kidnapping, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office told the department that deputies were in Oceano with two witnesses who saw a woman jump out of a moving vehicle and begin yelling for help, saying she had been kidnapped.

The witnesses were still talking to deputies when they noticed the kidnapping suspect’s vehicle driving nearby, police said. The witnesses pointed out the car to deputies, who tried to stop the car.

The vehicle sped away and officers pursued it, police said. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Guerrero of Lompoc, tried to flee on foot, police said.

Guerrero was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries he received when the vehicle crashed.

Guerrero was arrested on suspicion of offenses including kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape and false imprisonment, police said.

He was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $520,000 bail, according to jail records.

The woman received minor injuries from the assault and jumping from the vehicle, police said, and she was taken to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Gabby Ferreira is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune and can be reached at [email protected]