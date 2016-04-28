Lompoc Man Arrested on Child-Molestation Charges

A Lompoc man suspected of committing multiple incidents of child molestation was arrested early Thursday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Armed with a warrant, detectives arrested the suspect in the 100 block of South O Street after stopping his vehicle and taking him into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect, Keith Wendall Mack, 56, was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, oral copulation with a victim under 14 years of age, and penetration with a foreign object involving a victim under 14 years of age, police said.

Mack was booked into the Lompoc City Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Detectives are seeking persons who might have further information concerning the allegations against Mack.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Lompoc Detective David Lamar at 805.875.8124.

