Lompoc Man Arrested After Crash Injures Another Driver

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 22, 2015 | 10:44 a.m.

A Lompoc man was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital with moderate injuries and damaged at least five vehicles.

Lompoc police found an SUV had hit a block wall in the 600 block of West Central Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m., Sgt. Deanna Clement said.

Emergency crews transported the driver, whose name wasn’t released, to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Clement added.

As they investigated the accident, officers noticed a truck in the parking lot of businesses on the 500 block of West Central, and determined the driver had struck the SUV, causing it to careen into the wall, Clement said.

Afterward, the truck traveled east on Central Avenue in the westbound lanes, hit the curb and continued into the parking area at 500 West Central Avenue where it stuck four parked unoccupied vehicles before stopping, Clement said.

The driver was located and transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Upon release, police arrested the truck’s driver, Clarence Erickson, 37, of Lompoc, on suspicion of DUI causing injury and hit and run with injury, Clement added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

