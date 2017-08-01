Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:23 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Allegedly Driving Vehicle At Police Officer

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 1, 2017 | 8:34 a.m.
Steve Aguilar Click to view larger
Steve Aguilar

A Lompoc man was arrested after allegedly driving his vehicle at a police officer trying to take him into custody after a domestic disturbance incident early Tuesday morning.

The incident also led to an officer-involved shooting, in which the suspect reportedly was not struck, but was later subdued after police employed a stun gun, Lompoc police Capt. Deanna Clement said. 

Officers were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. to Laurel Avenue and Second Street on a call of a domestic dispute. 

“Upon arrival, officers located a male and a female who were fighting and uncooperative,” Clement said in a press release. “The male suspect was in his vehicle and drove at one of the officers on scene.”

An officer, whose name was not released, fired his gun at the suspect, who then ran away.

The short pursuit ended when an officer used his stun gun on the suspect.

Steve Aguilar, 48, was taken into custody in the 300 block of North A Street.

Aguilar received minor injuries that were not a result of the gunfire, Clement said. 

The man was then booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, making criminal threats, and resisting arrest, Clement added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

