Lompoc Man Arrested For Alleged Child Molestation

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child molestation in the city of Lompoc, police said Thursday.

Juan Ceja of Lompoc was taken into custody without incident early Thursday morning after officers investigated a report of a child molestation and interviewed the suspect, police said..

Ceja was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a minor, with bail set at $350,000.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective David Lamar at 805.875.8124.

