Lompoc Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Younger Brother

A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering his younger brother in their Lompoc Valley home, according Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Department.

Arturo Herrera was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his 28-year-old brother Enrique Herrera, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:15 p.m. Monday to the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue in the unincorporated area west of the city to a report of an assault.

Deputies found Enrique Herrera inside his bedroom, and determined he had been fatally injured as a result of an assault, Hoover said.

Arturo Herrera made the call and told deputies he discovered his younger brother had been assaulted.

Investigators determined the death was a homicide and that Arturo Herrera had committed it, Hoover said.

Arturo Herrera remained in custody Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Jail on murder charges, with bail set at $1 million.

He is due in court in Santa Maria on Wednesday for arraignment.

Hoover said the two brothers lived at the residence with their mother, who was not home at the time of the incident.

