Lompoc Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Intercourse With a Minor

Advice

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 35-year-old Justin Lee Davidson of Lompoc for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female on at least two occasions at his residence in the Mission Hills neighborhood.

Davidson was a family friend of the victim.

Davidson was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for violation of 288(c) PC, sexual intercourse with a minor 14 years or older with a 10-year age difference; 261.5(d) PC, unlawful sexual intercourse with a suspect over 21 and victim under 16; and 288.3(a) PC, communication with a minor for the purposes of having sexual intercourse.

His bail is set at $500,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information related to this case or any potential additional victims to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Due to the need to protect the victim in this case, no further details are available.

— Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.