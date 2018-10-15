Lompoc Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Fianceé for 2 Weeks

A Lompoc man has been arrested on multiple charges — including attempted murder — for allegedly abusing his fianceé over two weeks, including punching her body and face, biting her and more.

At noon Sunday, police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of North O Street for a report of a man arguing with a woman and strangling her.

The man fled in a Ford van before officers arrived, but they found the victim at a nearby residence with injuries that matched the caller’s report.

Investigators determined the woman had been the victim of “ongoing almost daily physical abuse” for two weeks.

“The abuse ranged from punching throughout her body and face, biting, and strangulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal threats including death, and dissuading her from calling the police,” police said. “The suspect carried out other threats made to the victim, which made her feel that he would complete the threats he made to her including her own death.”

The suspect, Eric Ornelas, 51, was located later in the day parked next to the residence where the abuse occurred, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, corporal injury to a spouse, and other charges.

He booked at Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail set at $1 million.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.