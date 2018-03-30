Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 30, 2018
A Lompoc man was arrested on multiple charges early Friday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from his former residence.

At approximately 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the residence after a 9-1-1 caller claimed an ex-roommate destroyed the rear window, entered and took a another female resident, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said. 

The victim and suspect reportedly had recently ended their relationship, and the man had been kicked out of the residence a day earlier, Martin said.

“Officers located the victim's cell phone was inside of the residence, on the couch and powered on. As they were investigating, the victim called her phone,” Martin said. 

The woman claimed she was all right, but officers could hear a male voice in the background, and demanded the victim return to her residence so they could confirm her condition.   

“A short time later, the victim arrived on foot, frantic,” Martin said. “The victim told officers she had been dropped off by the suspect a few blocks away.”

As officers searched the area, they located the suspect’s vehicle on the 500 block of the alley between N and M streets.  

“While officers were with the vehicle, the suspect returned to the victim's residence where he was immediately taken into custody by officers interviewing the victim,” Martin said.

Epifanio Perez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, making criminal threats and domestic violence.

He was booked on the above charges with bail set at $100,000.

