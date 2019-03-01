Lompoc Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

A 60-year-old Lompoc man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Friday.

On Thursday, police detectives and an investigator from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant at a residence where authorities suspected someone was distributing child pornography.

During the execution of the warrant, detectives located evidence linked to the allegations, Martin said.

Samuel Bosworth, 60, was on active post release community supervision for similar offenses that occurred in 2015, Martin said.

In addition to violating the terms of his probation, Bosworth was booked into jail for allegedly possessing child pornography with a prior conviction and distributing child pornography.

He was being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

Anyone with any further information about the case can contact Detective Michael Miller by calling 805.875.8124.

