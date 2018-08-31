Lompoc Man Arrested for Assorted Firearm, Narcotics Charges

A Lompoc man was arrested for firearm and narcotics charges on Thursday afternoon, police Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 400 block of North L Street of a known gang member on active post-release supervision, he said.

While the vehicle was moving, Fabian Angel Castillo, 33, jumped out and ran away, Morgan said.

The vehicle kept moving and hit two parked cars while police chased Castillo, who allegedly tossed a plastic baggie on the ground before his capture.

Police searched him and found a loaded .32 caliber revolver in his waistband, Morgan said.

A baggie on the ground had heroin totaling 16.6 grams with a street value of approximately $1,600, Morgan added.

Castillo is a convicted felon and the serial number on the gun he possessed had been altered/destroyed, Morgan said.

Castillo was booked in jail on a no-bail detainer on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing heroin while armed with a loaded firearm, possessing a controlled substance for sale, violating post-release community supervisorion, having an altered serial number on a firearm, and resisting arrest, police said.

The arrest came as Lompoc police have investigated a number of violent incidents in the city this month, including two recent stabbings and two shootings in the same alley, between the 700 blocks of North D and E streets.

