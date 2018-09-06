Man Arrested on Vandalism Charges After Multiple Windows Broken in Lompoc

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Lompoc police discovered a number of vehicles and residences had broken windows on the east side of the city.

At 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North First Street regarding a broken house window, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

“While on scene, officers discovered there had been multiple houses and vehicles that had their windows broken out in the neighborhood,” Magallon said.

Later in the morning, officers received more reports of broken windows in the same area, and located a suspect, Nicholas Jones hiding nearby.

Police say more than 15 windows and other items were vandalized.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, police said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.