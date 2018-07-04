Lompoc Man Arrested in Stabbing at Goleta Homeless Encampment

A Lompoc man is facing felony charges stemming from a stabbing that occurred last week at a homeless encampment in Goleta.

Donald J. Lowe, 57, is suspected of stabbing a 29-year-old acquaintance in the stomach on Friday night at the camp adjacent to the railroad tracks near Patterson Avenue, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect and the victim were acquaintances living at the homeless encampment, and the incident occurred following a dispute over property,” Hoover said.

Lowe was located by detectives Tuesday in the area of Cabrillo Boulevard and Ninos Drive in Santa Barbara, Hoover said.

“When Lowe was located in Santa Barbara, he was found to be in possession of about 23 grams of methamphetamine, about one gram of black tar heroin, and under one gram of brown heroin,” Hoover said. “Three individuals who were with Lowe were arrested as well.”

Lowe was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, Hoover said.

He remained in custody Wednesday, with bail set at $350,000.

Deputies also arrested Andrea Mertynuik, 30, of Ventura for violation of probation and outstanding warrants; Lindsay A. Lilburn, 35, of Carpinteria for violation of probation; and Sean M. Lynn, 51, of Santa Barbara for violation of probation, according to Hoover.

Lilburn and Lynn were being held without bail; Mertynuik’s bail was set at $5,000.

The victim was continuing to recover at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.