Lompoc Man Arrested on Assault Charges; Victim Hospitalized

A 25-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly committed an assault with a deadly weapon that sent the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Antonio Morales Jr. turned himself in at the police station shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Morales is the suspect in an attack that occurred at about 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

Officers who were called to the scene found a victim who had suffered significant injuries, police said. The victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Details on the victim were not released.

Police also did not say what type of weapon was used.

