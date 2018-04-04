Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 6, 2017 | 4:58 p.m.
Conrad Bruce Nickerson Click to view larger
Conrad Bruce Nickerson

A 69-year-old Lompoc Valley man was arrested last week on two counts of child molestation charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Conrad Bruce Nickerson was arrested Aug. 31 at his residence in the unincorporated area of Lompoc, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Nickerson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

He posted bail and was released from custody the same day, Hoover said.

Nickerson was booked on suspicion of molesting two female juvenile victims over the course of several years, according to Hoover. 

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.934.6170.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or visit the Sheriff's Department website here.  

“The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify any additional victims associated,” Hoover said. 

