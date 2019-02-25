Lompoc Man Arrested on Fraud, Identity-Theft and Drug Charges

A Lompoc man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested on suspicion of fraud, identity theft and drug violations, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies contacted Arvan Washington III, 54, behind the Albertsons shopping center on the 1500 block of North H Street, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Washington was wanted on a no-bail warrant, Hoover said, and also had illegal narcotics in his possession.

“During further investigation, Washington was found to be in possession of numerous suspected fraudulent checks, credit/debit cards, counterfeiting equipment, and personal information to include federal income tax documents and social security cards,” Hoover said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and was being held without bail, she said.

“This investigation is ongoing to identify potential victims, predominantly from northern areas of Santa Barbara County. However, additional victims are believed to be out of the Los Angeles area,” Hoover added.

