Lompoc Man Arrested on Murder Charge

A 64-year-old man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot a woman Monday night, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Clay Martin Burt Murray was arrested at a home in the 300 block of North Daisy Street, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Officers were called to the home at about 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the contacted Murray, who was detained while officers checked the residence.

"As the officers were checking the back yard of the residence, they discovered an adult female that had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen," Strange said. "She was conscious and able to speak to the officers. She identified Murray as the shooter."

The woman was taken to Lompoc District Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Murray was booked into the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of homicide, Strange said.

The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

