Lompoc Man Arrested on Narcotics, Weapons Charges

A Lompoc man was arrested Thursday after detectives served a narcotics-related search warrant at his residence.

Members of the Lompoc Police Department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Detective Bureau executed the search warrant about 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

The department released a statement early Friday morning stating that detectives recovered more than 105 grams of marijuana with a street value of more than $1,500.

In addition, more than 120 pills of acetaminophen hydrocodone were seized with a street value of $600, along with a semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of money.

Calvin Delano Bowen, 46, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and child endangerment.

