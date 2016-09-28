Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Medical Marijuana Rules

A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of possession and transporting medical marijuana after allegedly violating Compassionate Use Act rules, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. Click to view larger
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of possession and transporting medical marijuana after allegedly violating Compassionate Use Act rules, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 28, 2016 | 7:56 p.m.

A man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing and transporting medical marijuana Saturday morning in the Lompoc area after an investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Juan Hernandez, 53, of Lompoc, claimed to be making deliveries to residents for a medical marijuana collective, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. to respond to Hernandez and a woman exiting a residence they did not live at in the 1400 block of Calle Neto in Mission Hills.

The vehicle was spotted by deputies in the Mission Hills Market parking lot, she said.

After contacting Hernandez and the woman, deputies reported smelling the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Hoover said.

Police searched the car and discovered several ounces of medicinal marijuana packaged in numerous individual baggies, a myriad of marijuana candies, various edibles such as marijuana bars and suckers, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, vapor cigarette refills, concentrated waxes, teas and numerous marijuana-infused cigarette rolling papers, according to Hoover.

Juan Hernandez
Hernandez, who was the driver, was also in possession of more than $1,100 cash, she said.

Authorities said Hernandez was operating outside the scope of the Compassionate Use Act and arrested him for possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale, both of which are felonies. 

Hernandez was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and all of the medical marijuana and cash were seized as evidence, according to Hoover.

