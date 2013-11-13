Lompoc Man Arrested On Weapons Charges

Lompoc Police arrested a man for a weapons violation early Wednesday after serving a high-risk search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of North B Street, Sgt. Chuck Strange said.

Police served the warrant after a month of investigation, and Darryl Bowen, 44, of Lompoc was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of ammunition, Strange said.

Lompoc’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the warrant, Strange said.

Bowen was booked into the Lompoc City Jail, posted $35,000 bail, and was released, Strange said.

