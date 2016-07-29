Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Arrested On Suspicion of Child Sexual Abuse

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 29, 2016 | 1:07 p.m.
Royce Warner Click to view larger
Royce Warner

A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who was awaiting extradition to Fargo, North Dakota, on suspicion of child pornography possession is facing charges of alleged sexual abuse, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Royce Devin Warner, 36, of Lompoc was arrested on July 13 for sexual abuse of a child following an investigation conducted by sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

On June 20, he was arrested at his work for a child pornography possession warrant in North Dakota, which accuses him of four felony charges, Hoover said.

“During the time of his arrest, he was employed at the Lompoc Unified School District in the print shop,” Hoover said.

He has been employed by the school district since July 2015, according to Hoover. 

Warner remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $500,000 bail with his court date scheduled on Sept. 8 in Lompoc Court. 

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, Santa Maria Office at 805.934.6170.

“The Sheriff’s Office is concerned there may be more victims out there and is seeking the public’s assistance,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

