Lompoc Man Charged in Worker’s Comp Fraud Case

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 31, 2014 | 3:46 p.m.

Francisco Javier Carranza
A Lompoc man has been charged with four felony counts related to worker’s compensation fraud, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Francisco Javier Carranza, 44, was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Valencia Office of the Fraud Division of the California Department of Insurance, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The DA’s Office has filed a complaint charging Carranza with the four felony counts for violating the insurance code related to worker’s compensation.

Dudley said the potential loss is estimated at $120,000.

Carranza was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000, she said.

“Just recently, California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones noted that in the last fiscal year, his office received more than 5,000 referrals for suspected worker’s compensation insurance fraud, with losses totaling more than $340 million,” Dudley said in a statement. “The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is committed to identifying fraud, investigating it and prosecuting the offenders. The impact of fraud is felt throughout Santa Barbara County.”

The DA’s Office has established an anonymous 24-hour tip line in an effort to help identify suspected cases of worker’s compensation fraud. Citizens are encouraged to call 805.568.2222 to report suspected fraud.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

