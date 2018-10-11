Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Charged with Murder, 4 Other Counts for Highway 1 DUI Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 11, 2018 | 5:37 p.m.

A Lompoc man charged with murder and more stemming from an alleged drunken-driving crash that killed an Oxnard resident last month on Highway 1 will return to Lompoc Superior Court on Friday.

Bryan Charette, 35, made a brief appearance in Court on Wednesday, but was ordered to come back two days later..

He was arrested following a Sept. 21 crash on Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota, the second of three fatal collisions on the stretch of roadway in an eight-day span.

The head-on crash between Charette’s northbound Honda Civic and a Nissan pickup killed the other driver, Alfredo Garcia Martinez, 73, of Oxnard.

California Highway Patrol officers from Buellton said witnesses had reported Charette was traveling at a high speed and making unsafe passing movements over double yellow lines, with those actions compounded by his alleged level of intoxication.

Authorities did not release his alleged blood-alcohol level.

In addition to murder, Charette has been charged with felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, drunken driving causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent causing injuries, plus a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing great bodily injury.

He also faces sentencing enhancements alleging he was driving at excessive speed, 30 mph or more over the speed limit, and having a prior DUI case.

The murder charge filed in his case stem froms his prior conviction for drunken driving. 

In 2007, he initially was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and speeding over 65 mph.

Under California law known as the “Watson Rule,” intoxicated drivers who cause the death of a person can face a second-degree murder charge if they have a prior DUI conviction.

The California Attorney General’s Office filed the criminal complaint and will handle prosecuting the case since Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office staff members said theywanted to a avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

Local officials did not identify the conflict which can include a relative of a defendant working for the District Attorney’s Office or other aspects.

Deputy Attorney General Seth McCutcheon signed the complaint filed Tuesday. Charette is represented by attorney Adam Pearlman.

Charette reportedly remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

Charette’s continued arraignment hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

