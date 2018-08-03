Friday, August 3 , 2018, 2:03 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Critically injured in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101 Near Nipomo

By Lindsey Holden, San Luis Obispo Tribune | August 3, 2018 | 10:39 a.m.

A Lompoc man driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near Nipomo early Friday morning suffered major injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The San Luis Obispo Communication Center received a call at 1:23 a.m. about a driver traveling south on the northbound side of Highway 101 from Tefft Street at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A head-on collision involving Emmett Hill, 25, and Jonathan Newell, 49, both of Lompoc, was reported at 1:28 a.m.

Hill was driving in the wrong direction in the No. 1 lane and collided with Newell, who was traveling north in the same lane about 2.2 miles south of Tefft Street.

The force of the impact pushed Hill’s vehicle north, where it came to rest in the median facing west. Newell’s vehicle also landed in a west-facing direction blocking the median and the No. 1 lane.

Newell was able to get out of his vehicle and call 9-1-1 for help.

Hill was extricated from his vehicle and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria to be treated for major injuries.

Newell was sent to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are thought to have been a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805.594.8700.

Lindsey Holden is a reporteer with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]

