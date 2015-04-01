Lompoc Man Dies of Injuries from Motorcycle Accident

A Lompoc man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident has died of his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Haden David Farley, 34, was riding a Harley Davidson and collided with a vehicle in the Lompoc Valley on March 18, authorities said.

He was thrown from the bike and transported by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was later declared dead, according to the CHP.

Farley was riding eastbound on Ocean Avenue near the intersection of Floradale Avenue and attempted to pass a Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Celia Marjorie Working, 21, of Lompoc, according to the CHP.

His motorcycle hit the back left of the vehicle and he was thrown from the bike.

Working was uninjured, and no arrests were made in the case.

