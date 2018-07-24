Tuesday, July 24 , 2018, 9:36 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Enters Not Guilty Plea For 2010 Fatal Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 24, 2018 | 8:14 p.m.

A Lompoc man entered a not-guilty plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to charges stemming from an eight-year-old gang-related homicide.

Eric Monroy entered his plea Tuesday in a Lompoc courtroom after the case originated in juvenile court due to his age at the time the crime.

Monroy is charged with murder and a gang enhancement stemming from the fatal shooting of Isidro Madera, 38, of Lompoc, near a North K Street apartment on Jan. 20, 2010.

Madera was killed for not paying "taxes" to the gang from his drug sales, according to court documents.

Multiple other people were arrested months after Madera was killed, but Monroy eluded capture, according to authorities.

The defendant is represented by attorney Paul Greco and Senior Supervising District Attorney Stephen Foley is leading the prosecution team.

Foley also prosecuted the case against three others, including alleged ringleader Gregory Wallace, who stood trial for the fatal shooting. 

The case will return to court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23, when attorneys are expected to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

