Lompoc Man Facing Felony Charges After Shooting

A 27-year-old Lompoc man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly shot another man early Friday.

Sterling Paul Ranft was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, committing a felony while out on bail, use of a firearm, and personal infliction of great bodily injury, according to Sgt. Allen Chisholm of the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of North L. Street on a report of a shooting.

They found the victim with shotgun wounds to his buttocks and hand, Chisholm said, and he was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Ranft was taken into custody, and his bail was set at $180,000, Chisholm said.

Police did not provide an alleged motive for the shooting.

“During the service of the search warrant, officers observed several safety hazards,” Chisholm said. “As a result, the Lompoc Fire Department was requested to respond. Upon evaluating the potential safety concerns, the Fire Department determined there was a possible source of ignition.

“Given the fact that the location met the criteria of an ‘attractive nuisance,’ one in which it posed a hazard for children or homeless should it remain in an unsecured state, the location was boarded and secured and deemed unsuitable and unsafe for occupancy.”

