Lompoc Man Jailed on Child-Porn Charge

After a 3-month investigation, a 56-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Carl Albert Brickey was taken into custody without incident at his home, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

The investigation into the case began in August, when employees of a local cybercafé told police that Brickey was viewing sexually-suggestive images of young children, Strange said.

The business turned over the computer Brickey was using to police, Strange said, and detectives were able to develop enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Brickey’s home, where additional images and evidence were seized.

A warrant was obtained for Brickey’s arrest, and he was booked into Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, Strange said. Bail was set at $20,000.

