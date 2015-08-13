Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Lompoc Man Named State Commander of Veteran’s Honor Society

By | August 13, 2015 | 1:09 p.m.

A Lompoc resident has been named state commander for a veteran’s honor society. Frank Campo was installed as the Grand Chef de Gare for La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux also known as the Forty & Eight in Ontario, Ca. on Tuesday, June 23, 2015.

The Forty & Eight is committed to charitable and patriotic aims.  Its purpose is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, to promote the well-being of veterans and their widows and orphans and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurse's training.

The titles and symbols of the Forty & Eight reflect its World War I origins. Americans were transported to the battle front on French trains within boxcars stenciled with a “40/8”, denoting its capacity to hold either forty men or eight horses.

This uncomfortable mode of transportation was familiar to all who fought in the trenches; a common small misery among American soldiers who thereafter found “40/8” a lighthearted symbol of the deeper service, sacrifice and unspoken horrors of war that bind all who have borne the battle.

The Forty & Eight was founded in 1920 by American veterans returning from France. Originally an arm of The American Legion, the Forty & Eight became an independent and separately incorporated veteran's organization in 1960.  

Membership is by invitation of honorably discharged veterans and honorably serving members of the United States Armed Forces.

Frank Campo

Campo has served in all leadership positions with the organization and is the local Chef de Gare for Fremont Voiture Locale 1179, serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Campo was selected as “Voyageur (Veteran) of the Year” for the state in 2013. He was selected as the “Veteran of the Year” for the 16th District (San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties) from the American Legion in 2014. He was recently selected as “Citizen of the Year” for Lompoc Elks Lodge 2274 this past May.

Campo works for the State of California, Employment Development Department in Santa Maria as a local veterans employment representative.

His other community involvement include public safety commissioner for the City of Lompoc; 4th district representative for the County Veterans Services Advisory Committee; board member for the Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and Lompoc; vice president of the board for Lompoc Valley Haven Adult Day Program; government relation chair for Lompoc Elks Lodge 2274; civic services and activities chair for the Live Oak District of the Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts and commander for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 in Lompoc.

—Frank P. Campo represents La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux.

 
