Lompoc Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from Fatal Crash on Highway 1

Bryan Paul Charette, 36, entered into plea agreement that will send him to prison for 10 years

Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal accident last September on Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal accident last September on Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota. Bryan Paul Charette, 36, of Lompoc pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges in the death of an Oxnard man, and will spend 10 years in prison. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 16, 2019 | 6:32 p.m.

A Lompoc man originally charged with murder for a drunken-driving crash that killed an Oxnard man on Highway 1 last September changed his plea to guilty in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court documents.

Bryan Paul Charette, 36, was arrested following a head-on collision involving his northbound Honda Civic and a Nissan pickup on Sept. 21.

The crash fatally injured the other driver, Alfredo Garcia Martinez, 73, of Oxnard.

California Highway Patrol officers from Buellton said witnesses had reported Charette was traveling at a high speed and making unsafe passing movements over double yellow lines, with those actions compounded by his alleged level of intoxication.

Authorities did not release his alleged blood-alcohol level.

In addition to murder, Charette originally was charged with felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, drunken driving causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent causing injuries, plus a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing great bodily injury.

He also faced sentencing enhancements alleging he was driving at excessive speed, 30 mph or more over the speed limit, and having a prior DUI case

Charette originally faced a murder charge because of his prior conviction for drunken driving in 2007 in Santa Barbara County.

Under the deal entered last week before Lompoc Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, the defendant pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, causing injury, according to court documents.

The count of murder and other charges were dropped under the plea agreement.

A family member of the victim submitted a written statement about her family's pain caused by "this individual's irresponsible actions." 

"The loss of a loving father and husband is immeasurable," the victim's daughter said. 

The California Attorney General’s Office filed the criminal complaint and handled prosecuting the case after Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office staff members said they wanted to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

Local officials did not identify the conflict, which can include a relative of a defendant working for the District Attorney’s Office or other connection to someone involved in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Seth McCutcheon led the prosecution while Charette has been represented by attorney Adam Pearlman.

Charette, who has been out on bail, will return to court June 7 for his sentencing hearing.

The crash involving Charette on Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota was the the second of three fatal collisions on that stretch of roadway in an eight-day span last year.

