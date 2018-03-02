Lompoc Man Sentenced to 117 Years to Life in Prison for Child Molestation of Five Relatives

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 117 years to life in state prison Friday after being found guilty of molesting five female relatives.

Jesus Buenrostro, 50, was sentenced by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor after two of the women made emotional victim impact statements during a morning hearing.

On Jan. 31, the jury returned multiple guilty verdicts in the case of Buenrostro, who was charged with molesting two generations of family members.

Buenrostro was arrested by Lompoc police in August and faced 10 charges related to incidents between 1997 and 2014.

The eight women and four men making up the jury found Buenrostro guilty of seven counts of aggravated sexual assault plus three counts of lewd or lascivious acts.

During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said Buenrostro molested five girls, some of whom are now adults, including having vaginal and anal intercourse and oral sex with them.

The defendant reportedly threatened to harm three of the girls and their mother “to get them to do what he wanted them to do,” Savrnoch said.

Defense attorney Lori Pedego tried to raise doubts about the victims’ allegations, noting that they recanted and changed their stories several times.

Buenrostro received a 12-year determinate sentence plus 105 years to life in state prison for his conviction.

