Lompoc Man Sentenced to Prison For Role in Gang-Related Fatal Stabbing in 2015

Dequan Matthews found guilty of second-degree murder for role in death of Jesse Lara

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison for the fatal stabbing of a rival gang member, prompting a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to say in court Friday that he wished he had the power to eliminate criminal street gangs.

Dequan Matthews, 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder and a special allegation for using a knife for his role in the death of Jesse Lara, 29, in June 2015 on the 400 block of North M Street.

Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins told jurors the incident occurred during a fight that pitted four members of the Six Deuce Brims against VLP, ending with Matthews fatally wounding Lara with knife.

Matthews' defense attorney, David Bixby, maintained the stabbing occurred in self defense.

Judge James Voysey, who presided over Matthews’ two trials, noted he spent months listening to testimony about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and wished he could eliminate criminal street gangs. Both Lara and Matthews were drawn into the gang lifestyle, the judge said.

“If I had the power to dismantle every criminal street gang in this country, I would do it right now,” Voysey said. “Because that’s why we’re here, not because you had anything against Mr. Lara, not because he had anything against you.

“It’s because VLP and Six Deuce Brims exist. That is why we’re here. Take that thought with you and remember. Change your life.”

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Lara’s family members spoke about the loss of the man who was a son, brother and father of two boys, now 8 and 3 years old.

Lara’s mom, Micki Schutz, spoke about her life since his death.

“My son was only 29 years old and no mother should ever lose her son, not the way I lost mine,” she said. “I can’t sleep at night. My whole life has changed where I don’t want to do anything, see anybody, go out.”

She said she cries daily and started taking medication, “but it still doesn't take the nightmare away.”

The loss has been felt by the entire family, she added.

“His father, Jack Lara, talks to his son every day like he’s still alive. He says goodbye as he’s leaving the house, tells him that he will be back in a while,” she said.

“Your honor, I do believe in my heart that these men should pay the price for our loss,” she said. “In the Bible it says, ‘An eye for an eye.’”

Lara’s aunt, Pauline Cabrera, said the killing has devastated the family.

“You can recover from devastation, pick up and rebuild,” she said. “What the defendants did has totally destroyed this family. “

The judge also imposed a $10,000 fine and a $4,011 payment to the California Victims' Compensation Fund. Matthews also received credit for the 1,014 days he has spent in jail since his arrest.

In the case’s second trial that ended in January, jurors remained divided about the role of Matthews’ co-defendant, Edward Carter, who was driving the vehicle.

During the pair’s first trial, jurors acquitted them of first-degree murder but were deadlocked on lesser charges.

Carter, who has been represented by defense attorney Brian Carroll, is scheduled to return to court April 16 for another readiness and settlement conference to determine whether he will accept a plea deal or face a third trial.

A third adult in the car took a plea deal and was a sentenced to seven years in state prison, while a then-14-year-old testified on behalf of the prosecution in both trials.

