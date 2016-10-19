Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Still Missing 2 Weeks Later

Daniel Burgess hasn't been seen since leaving home to run errands Oct. 6; police seeking warrant to access his cell phone records, bank accounts

Lorie Clark holds a poster she made to alert the Lompoc community about missing fiance Daniel Burgess, 47. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 19, 2016 | 1:10 p.m.
Daniel Burgess went missing while running errands Oct. 6. Click to view larger
Nearly two weeks after Daniel Burgess went missing while running errands, his fiancée still awaits answers about the man’s mysterious disappearance in Lompoc.

“I’m not any closer than I was the day he went missing, except it’s just more public now,” Lorie Clark said Tuesday. “And that’s all I can do, is try to keep it public.”

She is hopeful that someone saw something that could help. “The smallest thing could make a difference,” she said.

Clark last saw the 47-year-old Burgess at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 when he left to run errands at the post office and meet with a man who operated a computer businesses.

At the time, Burgess was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler trike with an Alaskan license plate of “Phreak.”

He reportedly made it to the post office, but apparently never met with the computer businessman, Clark said.

“We have nothing,” she said.

A police officer’s comment to a television reporter this week that Burgess had disappeared previously left Clark livid, she said. 

She has maintained it’s unlike Burgess to disappear, despite the family telling police to say he had done this before.

“It’s totally different circumstances,” Clark said of the incident involving Burgess’s split from his ex-wife when his family knew the man’s whereabouts.

“He’s never just disappeared. This is completely different,” she added.

She is frustrated Lompoc police are only now seeking warrants to get access to the missing man’s cell phone and bank accounts.

“At this point nothing indicates he’s an at-risk missing adult in any way,” police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The case highlights the difficulty for law enforcement agencies receiving reports of missing adults since it’s not illegal for someone to take off.

“It’s odd, but it’s not illegal,” Martin said.

Still, police detectives are writing a search warrant to seek a judge’s signature so they can access cell phone accounts and bank records to check for activity, illegal or otherwise.

“We’re trying to do everything we can for the family and fiancée,” Martin said. 

He declined to spell out steps police have taken so far in the search.

“We are working it from all angles,” he said. “We’re doing everything you would expect to have done in a case like this.”

Earlier this year, Lompoc police received reports of missing persons who later were found dead in wrecked vehicles that went off roadways. 

Knowing that, Clark and others have walked and driven around the Lompoc Valley to seek signs the motorcycle went over the side of some road. 

“The community has stepped up really well and I’m very appreciative,” Clark said. 

Clark and others have distributed posters around Lompoc and repeatedly posted the missing man’s information on social media.

Public safety surveillance cameras show a three-wheeled motorcycle driving near H Street and Central Avenue two days after Burgess went missing.

Daniel Burgess was last seen Oct. 6 when he left his Lompoc home on his black 2015 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler tricycle for a series of errands around town. Click to view larger
“If that’s his bike that’s not him on it,” she said. “The posture is wrong and the person that’s on that bike would be way too tall to be Dan and too thin, too thin of a build.”

Burgess and Clark moved to Lompoc in July after deciding to seek a new home in mild climate to allow them to ride motorcycles more frequently, she said. 

“Nothing was out of whack. Nothing was out of the ordinary,” she said.

Despite he move, he kept his job working remotely as a financial database manager with Calista Corp. 

He has not signed into work since disappearing and has not contacted his mother, sister or grown children, Clark said.

“This isn’t like him to not work and not get ahold of his family,” Clark added.

Burgess’ phone goes straight to voicemail and now is full. He hasn’t checked in on Facebook. 

They share a family iCloud account with his devices previously showing up on her phone. However, days after he went missing, only the Macbook laptop link remains, with the iPad Pro and iPhone 6 Plus iCloud links missing now.

She said they had not argued and that he had asked her to marry him during a summer trip to Disneyland.

“He’s an amazing man. He’s a great man,” she said.

Burgess is described as a white male adult, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 245 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair.

He has a tribal fish tattoo on his upper right arm, a tribal dragon tattoo on his upper left arm and a black and pink breast cancer ribbon tattoo on his left calf.

Anyone with information about Burgess’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lompoc police at 805.736.2341 or Clark at 907.331.9871.

Two weeks after she last saw Burgess, Clark said she is no closer now than she was Oct. 6 to finding out what happened to him. 

“We have no answers and we have no Dan,” Clark said.

