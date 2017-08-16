Lompoc Man Struck By Vehicle While Fleeing Police

A 21-year-old man fleeing from officers in Lompoc was injured Wednesday afternoon when he darted into the street and was struck by a vehicle, Lompoc police said.

Officers spotted two suspicious people near Lompoc High School at about 2:30 p.m., but both fled on bikes when police approached, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

One suspect, Travis Stevens, was found hiding in the backyard of an apartment on the 500 block of North L Street and ignored officers' orders to surrender.

“As officers begin to order a second time, Stevens begins to flee toward L Street,” Martin said, adding that Stevens avoided officers and ran between two parked vehicles.

The suspect fled into the street, running into a passing northbound vehicle and falling to the ground, where officers caught up to him.

Still ignoring officers’ orders, Stevens started to climb to his feet but was taken into custody despite allegedly resisting arrest.

Stevens was taken by AMR ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. His condition was not available Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident involving the vehicle, Martin said.

Stevens was arrested for suspicion of resisting arrest along with a no-bail warrant related to a stolen vehicle, police said.

