Lompoc Man, Woman Arrested For Alleged Fraud Involving House Flipping

Two Lompoc residents face 27 criminal charges stemming from allegations they defrauded investors during a housing flipping scheme, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

A felony complaint was filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against Anthony Allen Robinson, 44, and his wife, Heather June Robinson, 46, both of Lompoc.

They are charged with 23 felony counts including conspiracy to commit contracting without a license, conspiracy to commit grand theft, diversion of construction funds, procuring a false instrument, securities fraud, money laundering, and identity theft, in addition to four misdemeanor charges.

The complaint names 10 victims and includes an allegation that the Robinsons took more than $500,000.

The alleged fraud occurred between early 2015 and late 2017 and involved Lompoc Valley properties, Deputy District Attorney Casey Nelson said.

The Robinsons were arrested Thursday and are both being held on $300,000 bail, according to the District Attorney's Office.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday in Lompoc Superior Court.

